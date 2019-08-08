Gaylis Tenold
July 11, 1928 - August 4, 2019
NORTHWOOD – Gaylis Margaret Tenold, 91, of Northwood died August 4, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood. Memorial Services will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sion Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills. Visitation will be Thursday at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Sion Lutheran Cemetery.
Gaylis Margaret Tenold was born on July 11, 1928 at her farm home in Barton Township near Carpenter, Iowa. Her parents were Rose and Lawrence Borchardt. She was baptized and confirmed in the Emmanuel Lutheran church in Grafton.
She attended Carpenter Consolidated school at Carpenter. After graduation, she wanted to be a teacher and received a music scholarship to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She auditioned for the Wartburg College choir and toured with the choir during Spring Break through the Northern U.S. and Canada, a very memorable experience for the young singer.
After college, she was hired to teach in her home school at Carpenter. She loved teaching all of her young students. She met Olger in 1946 and they were married in 1949 at her home church in Grafton, Iowa. A rural school near her new home at Tenold, Iowa was her next teaching position.
Gaylis was a member of Sion Lutheran Church and held many leadership positions. Among them, she was the Junior and Senior Choir director for almost 20 years, a role she thoroughly enjoyed. She taught Sunday school, was ELCW President, and served on the Sion Church council. Gaylis hemmed countless quilts for her Evangelism Circle, for Lutheran World Relief, which often numbered 100 each year. She was also on the Worth County Extension council and a 4-H leader for many years. Later on, Gaylis thoroughly enjoyed working as Assistant Librarian in the Northwood Public Library for 25 years.
She loved time with her family the most of all, especially holidays with everyone together at home. Her children were her greatest joy; sharing in their lives and accomplishments. During their life together, she and Olger traveled much here and abroad, something they both enjoyed. Fishing trips with friends were the best fun. She enjoyed life, reading, music, and visiting with friends and neighbors.
Gaylis and Olger were proud parents of four children; Nancy Bein (John), John Tenold (Mary), Russ Tenold (Renate), and Kaaren Tenold; five grandchildren, Sarah Espinoza, Rebecca Hanson, Eric Bein, Jennifer Nelson, and Gage Tenold, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by many good friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Olger, brother Lawrence Jr., and granddaughter Sarah.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com
