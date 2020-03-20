Gary R. Zobel
September 27, 1949 - March 17, 2020
MASON CITY IA - Gary R. Zobel, 70 of Mason City, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the IOOF Home. Gary's wishes were to not have a service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Gary was born September 27, 1949 the son of John and Lillian (Sorenson) Zobel in Mason City, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School and went on to get his associates degree at NIACC. After completing his education Gary got a job at the Lehigh Cement Plant where he was employed for 38 years.
You have free articles remaining.
On June 5, 1971 Gary was united in marriage to Debra Rowe at the St. James Lutheran Church, Mason City.
Gary enjoyed being outdoors, he worked diligently in the yard and on many house projects. He looked forward to going to Canada fishing, as well as fishing with his friends Marvin and Carol. His outdoor nature also showed in his love of deer hunting, especially with Marvin. Gary used his talents as a Boy Scout leader for many years. Family was his priority, especially time spent with his grandchildren.
Those thankful for having shared in Gary's life include his wife, Deb; sons, Jason, John and Justin; grandchildren Dylan, Lilly, Zane and Gage.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.