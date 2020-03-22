September 27, 1949-March 17, 2020

MASON CITY IA - Gary R. Zobel, 70 of Mason City, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the IOOF Home. Gary's wishes were to not have a service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Gary was born September 27, 1949 the son of John and Lillian (Sorenson) Zobel in Mason City, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School and went on to get his associates degree at NIACC. After completing his education Gary got a job at the Lehigh Cement Plant where he was employed for 38 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On June 5, 1971 Gary was united in marriage to Debra Rowe at the St. James Lutheran Church, Mason City.

Gary enjoyed being outdoors, he worked diligently in the yard and on many house projects. He looked forward to going to Canada fishing, as well as fishing with his friends Marvin and Carol. His outdoor nature also showed in his love of deer hunting, especially with Marvin. Gary used his talents as a Boy Scout leader for many years. Family was his priority, especially time spent with his grandchildren.