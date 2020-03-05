Gary Portis
January 25, 1961 - March 1, 2020

Gary Portis, 59, of Mason City, was a fun-loving and devoted father, grandfather, and brother. Sadly, he passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. In life, he enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his son, Andy (wife Sarah), and going on motorcycle rides with his daughter, Katie. He also enjoyed dressing up for the holidays and just generally joking around. His overall bright personality lit the spirits of anyone he encountered. Gary proudly served in the United States Army as an MP before starting his own business, Portis Drywall, which he ran for close to 40 years.

Aside from his children, Gary is survived by his grandchildren, Jordae, Jack, and Quinn Portis, his mother Marilyn Monahan, and his siblings, Connie Wagner (Ben Thomas), Barb (Bernie) Portis, Larry Portis, Becky (Randy) Beenken and step mother, Judy Portis. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Portis and step father, Martin Monahan.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a celebration of life gathering.

A celebration of life will be at the VFW at 12 o'clock before the graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Andy Portis, 17106 Erksine Street, Omaha, NE 68116.

Gary is loved and will be missed dearly.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial chapels, 126 3rd street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

