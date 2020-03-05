Gary Portis, 59, of Mason City, was a fun-loving and devoted father, grandfather, and brother. Sadly, he passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. In life, he enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his son, Andy (wife Sarah), and going on motorcycle rides with his daughter, Katie. He also enjoyed dressing up for the holidays and just generally joking around. His overall bright personality lit the spirits of anyone he encountered. Gary proudly served in the United States Army as an MP before starting his own business, Portis Drywall, which he ran for close to 40 years.