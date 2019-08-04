August 15, 1956 - July 31, 2019
BRITT -- Gary Olson, 62, of Britt passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, surrounded by all his loving family.
Memorial services for Gary Olson will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Joel DeBoer officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church - At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt.
Gary Lee Olson, the son of Merrill Lee and Frieda Clara (Grothe) Olson, was born at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt on August 15th, 1956. He graduated from Britt High School in 1975. Gary lived his entire life in Britt.
Gary worked at Norco Manufacturing for many years. Most recently, he worked at Miller and Sons Golf Cars, in addition to many part time jobs and hobbies.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his 3 daughters and their spouses, 6 grandchildren, brothers, sisters and their families. Gary enjoyed spending time working and with his friends. He loved fishing, hunting and trapping. He was a true outdoorsman. Gary enjoyed hunting with his nephew Joshua and teaching him to be as great of an outdoorsman as he was.
Gary is survived by his 3 daughters: Candi and her husband Casey Patras of Waukee and their twin daughters Kaylor Merrill and Kennadie Frieda; Kelli and her husband Matthew Welp of Forest City and their children Makenna Clara, Brayden Matthew and Brinley Elaine and one due in a few weeks; Kassi and her husband Scott Salsbery of Cedar Falls and their daughter Maddyn Marie. Gary is also survived by three sisters: Dort Werner and her husband Jim of Osage, Judy Allen and her husband Roger of Britt and Mary Willert and her husband Rick of Britt and one brother Al Olson and his wife Jill of Britt; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Merrill and Frieda Olson.
Ewing Funeral Chapel
178 Center Street West
Britt, Iowa 50423
641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.