Gary Mills

Gary was born to Oren and Maurice Mills on June 13, 1939 in Floyd, Iowa. He was the 6th of 7 children and enjoyed his farm upbringing. He graduated from Floyd High School in 1957. After graduation, Gary moved to Omaha, NE to attend the Universal Trade School, specializing in refrigeration. Upon completion, he took a job at Cedar Falls Refrigeration. While in Cedar Falls, he met Jeannine Martin, who was a student at UNI at the time. It was a whirlwind love affair. They met in January and were married in August of 1961. They moved back to Charles City in 1963. He opened Mills Refrigeration out of their garage beginning his long career as a business owner. Through the years it evolved and changed, adding many employees and working in the areas of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, HVAC, retail sales and even milking equipment. Gary sold Mills Inc. and retired six years ago.