Gary Lee Gray

May 14, 1935-September 15, 2022

BRITT-Gary Lee Gray, 87, of Britt passed peacefully at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital on September 15, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 AM -11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt. A short funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with a private family burial to follow.

Gary was born on May 14th, 1935 to Gilbert and Lavonne Casteel Gray in Clarinda, Iowa. He was the oldest of six boys. On February 3rd, 1956, he was married to Marlene Schalow in Clarinda, and they had three children: Kathie LeAnn, Michael Dean, and Mitzi Sue. During their marriage, they lived in the Adair, Iowa area, Swea City, Iowa and the last 56 years in Britt, Iowa. For nine years, they wintered in Okeechobee, Florida.

Throughout Gary's life, he worked as an auto and John Deere mechanic, truck driver, and greenskeeper. He also owned and operated Gary's Service in Britt for over ten years. During his retirement, he restored antique tractors and proudly displayed them in the Hobo Day Parade each year.

Gary loved playing cards, woodworking, golfing, and working in the garage. Gary and Marlene enjoyed going on family vacations and golf trips. Gary had a special love for animals, bringing home many strays over the years and giving them a loving home.

Gary is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marlene; two children, Mike Gray and Mitzi (Wayne) Chizek; four grandchildren: Jason (Jessie) Chizek of Marshalltown, Iowa, Amanda Sturgeon of McKinney, Texas, Kelley Gray of Jefferson, Iowa, and Jessica Gray of Britt, Iowa; four great-grandsons: Kamrin Chizek of Ames, Iowa, Tyler, Asher, and Dominic Sturgeon of McKinney, Texas; one brother, Don (Tari) Gray of Crivitz, Wisconsin.

Preceding Gary in death was his daughter, Kathie, and her husband, John Price, his parents, and four brothers: Melvin (Margaret), Marvin, James, and Terry.

As Gary was such an animal lover, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Patriots for Pets Rescue and Shelter in Clear Lake, Iowa.