April 2, 1947-April 23, 2020

Gary Lee Ginapp, 73, passed away peacefully April 23, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa, after a battle with cancer. An online Celebration of Life party was held on April 11, 2020, in lieu of a funeral after his death. His body has been cremated per the wishes of the deceased. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Gary was born April 2, 1947, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Mason City, Iowa, son of Lyle F. Ginapp and Genevieve (aka Jane) (Clark) Ginapp. He was raised in the Mason City area and attended Mason City Public Schools, graduating in 1965. Gary proudly served in the US Navy on USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. (DD-850) from 1965 -1967. He married Jane M. Weiss on April 27, 1968, and to this union two sons were born. Gary drove for UPS and took the option of early retirement after 25 years to pursue his highest calling – being Grandpa to his four grandchildren. He also assisted Santa Claus for ten years, until his health started to decline.

Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years; two sons, Carl (Marcia) and Craig (Heidi); Three grand-daughters (Callie, Riley, Camre) and his favorite grand-son (Joris); one sister Sharon Aisenbrey, three brothers, Joel (Sandy), Fred (Lu), and Clark; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Don Aisenbrey.

