Gary Lee Christiansen

June 17, 1945-August 16, 2021

MASON CITY-Gary Lee Christiansen, 76, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with Rev. Matt Hoveland officating. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m, at the funeral home on Saturday.

Gary was born on June 17, 1945 to parents Clarence and Evelyn (Miller) Christiansen in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1963 and Mankato State University, recieving his BA in Business in 1968. Gary was employed at Wilson's Processing Plant in Data Process Managing until they closed; after that he started working as a controller at a car manufacturing plant, both in Albert Lea, MN, later on, Gary moved to Mason City and worked a variety of jobs, most recently, HyVee.

In his free time, Gary enjoyed playing cards, computer games, and connecting with family and friends online.

Gary is survived by his sisters, Linda Defenbaugh and Julie Harms; and nieces and nephews.