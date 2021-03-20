Gary L. West

October 3, 1945-March 4, 2021

Mason City-Gary L. West, 75, of Mason City passed away March 4, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.

Gary will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Gary L. West was born October 3, 1945 in Mason City, the son of Wilbert "Bill" M. and Ruth (Penton) West. Growing up in the area, Gary attended and graduated from Mason City High School. He enlisted into the United States Army, where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1965. In 1968, Gary married Melinda Matern at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, and the couple was blessed with four sons: Chris, Chad, Cory, and Casey. Though the couple later separated, they remained good friends over the years. Gary worked for Deckers (later, Armour) for numerous years, and later worked for IMT in Garner, filling numerous positions until his retirement in 2011.