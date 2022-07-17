Gary L. Shropshire

July 14, 2022

THOMPSON-Gary L. Shropshire, age 74 of Thompson, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Michael G. Lilienthal officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at the church on Wednesday.

Burial with military honors will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa. The Iowa Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting Gary to the cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221