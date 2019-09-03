{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Rinnels

Gary L. Rinnels

Oct.  17, 1944-Aug.  30, 2019

MASON CITY --- Gary Lee Rinnels, 74, passed away peacefully after a long battle with health challenges on Friday August 30, 2019, at the Hospice of North Iowa, surrounded by his loved ones.

Gary was born on October 17, 1944, to Ehme and Jennie (Eckoff) Rinnels.

Gary loved spending time with his grandkids, sharing memories of driving truck, Country Western music, and keeping his family on their toes.

He is survived by wife: Barbara (Rumeliote) Rinnels, Daughter: Kyla (Shane) Servantez, Grand-children: Cambree and Cole “His Buddy” Servantez. Siblings: Don (Connie) Rinnels, Jane Herman, Darlene Benning, and Alice Springer. Mother-in-law: Pauline, and Number one Brother-in-law: Tom, his special niece and nephews Kim, Tim, and Mike, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Preceding Gary in Death are his parents, his sisters: Henrietta Benson, June Harmon, and Judy Kay Cassel, Twin brother: Larry, his brothers: Harley, Bobby, John, Marvin, Simon, and Jerry, Father-in-law: Tom, Brother-in-law Bill, and family friend Karen.

Per Gary's wishes he has been cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

