Gary L. Peters

Even though his life has ended, another gate opens in the next world. In John 10:3-4, the Bible tells us that “the watchman opens the gate and the sheep listen to his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. He goes ahead of them. They know His voice.” Gary is now following the voice of his shepherd and we can only imagine the wonderful things that await him in heaven's pasture and the voice that will say “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”