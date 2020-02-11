Gary L. Peters
Gary L. Peters

Gary L. Peters

Gary L. Peters

February 17, 1939 - February 9, 2020

Gary L. Peters, age 80, of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed from this life into the next on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 South Main Street, Ventura, Iowa, with Pastor Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Swaledale, Iowa. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

Gary Lou Peters was born February 17, 1939, in Swaledale, Iowa, the son of Louie Carl and Reva Mollie (Tice) Peters. He graduated from Swaledale Consolidated High School in 1957, and on July 14, 1959, was united in marriage to Karen Kay Koehler.

Gary spent his lifetime doing what he loved—farming. As a young boy, he followed his Grandpa Harm around, talking and sharing farm stories. He learned by watching what other farmers were doing and looked for opportunities to get ahead. By listening to older farmers like Howard Oehlert, J.D. Richardson and many others, Gary learned the ropes and soon became a master of making deals and building a legacy for his family.

Throughout his life, Gary strived to follow God's plan for him. He saw the beauty of the land and his work ethic supported his dreams. His faith guided him throughout the ups and downs of farm life.

Even though his life has ended, another gate opens in the next world. In John 10:3-4, the Bible tells us that “the watchman opens the gate and the sheep listen to his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. He goes ahead of them. They know His voice.” Gary is now following the voice of his shepherd and we can only imagine the wonderful things that await him in heaven's pasture and the voice that will say “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Left to celebrate Gary's life are his wife of 60 years, Karen; his four children, David (LaVonne) Peters of Clear Lake, Connie (Scott) Huffman of Ankeny, John (Mary Hackman) Peters of Mason City, and Anne-Marie (Jack) Denholm of Storm Lake; eight grandchildren and their families, Justin (Ashley) Huffman of Eldridge and sons Camden, Drake and Abe, Sarah (Scott) Johnson of Wayzata, MN and sons David and Thomas, Jill (Rich) Rettinghaus of Ankeny and children Charlotte and Cason, Luke Peters of Minneapolis, MN, Sam Huffman of West Des Moines, Alexa (Justin Buffington) Peters of Clear Lake and daughter Ophelia, Mason Denholm of Ankeny, and Jessica Denholm of Carroll; and two sisters, Beverly (Ronnie) Behr of Rockwell, and Debra (Ron) Trewin of Lisbon. He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Daryl Buchholtz of Swaledale, Nancy Peters of Mason City, Frank (Joan) Koehler of Mason City, John Koehler of Ohio, and Mary (Alan) Eggebraaten of Forest City; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

Blessed be the memory of Gary L. Peters.

Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Gary and his family.

