MASON CITY-Gary L. Davis, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family of Gary Davis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.