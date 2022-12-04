September 2, 1952-December 1, 2022
MASON CITY-Gary L. Bengtson, 70, of Mason City died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials preferred to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the Humane Society of North Iowa in memory of Gary.
Gary Lee Bengtson, the son of Donald and Lois (Annable) Bengtson, was born September 2, 1952, in Minnesota. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1970 and served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1970 to 1973. Gary continued his education at NIACC and the University of Iowa. After college, he returned to Mason City and worked at Amour for a few years and later at Lehigh Cement Company in the lab department for 27 years until his retirement. In 1986, he married Pamela Scholl in Mason City. Gary enjoyed his family, grandchildren, watching birds and was a passionate golfer for most of his life. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Gary is survived by his wife, Pam Bengtson of Mason City; three children, Jamie Waslick of Mason City, Travis Waslick of Mason City and Christopher Bengtson of Mason City; three grandchildren, Jordyn (Nic) Breitkreutz, Jonnie Kay Waslick and Stevie Waslick; great grandchildren, Lyla, Bennet, Lucas and Teddy Waslick; siblings, Diane Anderson of Shady Cove, OR, Dennis (Ann) Bengtson of Mason City, Ann (David) Riley of Dallas Lake, TX, Marty Bengtson of Rouge City, OR, Robert (Lynn) Bengtson of Des Moines and Grant (Evelyn) Bengtson of Ankeny; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard and Tommy Bengtson.