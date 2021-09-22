Gary L. Bauer

Gary's dedication to his relationships and his family was unmatched. He cherished time with his grandchildren and took pride in making them feel important and heard. He was truly a “Mr. Fix It”, whether it was a house, car, motorcycle, or toy, Gary had the skills and tools to fix it. He wouldn't just fix it to get it done, he would hone each detail to perfection, even if he was the only one to appreciate it because “If you were going to do it, you were going to do it right!”. Gary had a deep seeded appreciation for life, and cherished each day. Whether it was filled with family and love or helping a stranger, he made the best of it. Gary knew the love of God, and worked diligently to share that love with all who would listen. His heart was full knowing his children and grandchildren were able to share in God's glory