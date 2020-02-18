Gary J. Frerichs
September 15, 1933 - February 15, 2020
Clear Lake – Gary J. Frerichs, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Gary was born September 15, 1933, the son of John Marvin and Juanita Alberta (Van Meter) Frerichs in Wellsburg, IA. He met and married his wife of 47 years, Eunice E. Eckhoff in Wellsburg. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served as a firefighter for 20 years while being stationed in Arizona, Japan during the Korean War, Arizona, Spain, Wyoming, England and retired from Dover Air Force Base in Dover, DE. After retiring in 1971, he and his family resided in Clear Lake where he worked for Wilcox Furniture.
Gary was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast since 1956. He went on several road trips with his family and friends throughout the United States, with his last one taking place at the age of 79. He also enjoyed sprint car racing, riding snowmobiles, and RV camping throughout his life with his wife, family, friends, softball teams and Harley-Davidson groups.
Gary is survived by his children, Barry (Bonnie Johannes) Frerichs of Packwood, WA, Candy (Jody) McGuckin of Dover, DE, Myrna (Al) Hallman of Swaledale, IA and Scott Frerichs of Raytown, MO; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and daughter, Sandee Monahan.
Gary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd for their special kindness and love shown to him during his time there.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
