Gary J. Frerichs

September 15, 1933 - February 15, 2020

Clear Lake – Gary J. Frerichs, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Gary was born September 15, 1933, the son of John Marvin and Juanita Alberta (Van Meter) Frerichs in Wellsburg, IA. He met and married his wife of 47 years, Eunice E. Eckhoff in Wellsburg. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served as a firefighter for 20 years while being stationed in Arizona, Japan during the Korean War, Arizona, Spain, Wyoming, England and retired from Dover Air Force Base in Dover, DE. After retiring in 1971, he and his family resided in Clear Lake where he worked for Wilcox Furniture.