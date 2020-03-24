Gary G. Williams
October 30, 1950 - March 15, 2020
Mason City - Gary G. Williams, 69, of Mason City, IA, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at a later date in Newell, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary was born on October 30, 1950 in Lake City, IA, the son of Don and Mabel (Leathers) Williams. Growing up, Gary attended school in Newell, IA, where he graduated in the class of 1969. After graduation he attended Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, IA, where he majored in Computer Science. After college graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country.
Gary loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren. Gary was an active golfer, not much would keep him from spending time on the course. He will be remembered as a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Those left to cherish memories of Gary are his daughters, Melissa, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Nicole, of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Haley, Blake, and Cole; sister, Diane Evans of Newell, IA; Brother, Conn (Betty) Flynn of Sioux City, IA; as well as countless extended family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; infant grandson Ricky; and longtime friend Joel Johnsrud.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.