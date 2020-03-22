October 30, 1950-March 15, 2020

MASON CITY -- Gary G. Williams, 69, of Mason City, IA, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.

Services will be held at a later date in Newell, IA.

Gary was born on October 30, 1950 in Lake City, IA, the son of Don and Mabel (Leathers) Williams. Growing up, Gary attended school in Newell, IA, where he graduated in the class of 1969. After graduation he attended Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, IA, where he majored in Computer Science. After college graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country.

Gary loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren. Gary was an active golfer, not much would keep him from spending time on the course. He will be remembered as a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Those left to cherish memories of Gary are his daughters, Melissa, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Nicole, of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Haley, Blake, and Cole; sister, Diane Evans of Newell, IA; Brother, Conn (Betty) Flynn of Sioux City, IA; as well as countless extended family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; infant grandson Ricky; and longtime friend Joel Johnsrud.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City; 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

