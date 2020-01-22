Gary G. Kalvig

October 14, 1948 - January 16, 2020

Gary G. Kalvig, 71, of Mason City, died January 16, 2020 at his home in Mason City.

The son of Donald Vern and Shirley Ann (Paul) Kalvig, Gary Gene was born on October 14, 1948 in Mason City. When Gary was three months old the family moved to Mason City where he would attend and graduate from Mason City High School in 1967.

Following his graduation Gary enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Crete as a medic during Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge Gary settled in Wellfleet, MA where he owned a craft shop, specializing in leather goods. He also owned and operated a carpentry business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary loved being near the water and for many years lived in a home on the coast of Cape Cod before returning to Mason City.

Gary is survived by his mother, Shirley Ann Kalvig, Northwood; brothers, Clint (Stephanie), Karl (Shirley), Norman (Colleen), Jeff (Marlene), and Pete Kalvig; as well as many nieces and nephews.