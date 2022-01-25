Gary Folkerts

December 30, 1947-January 14, 2022

SEXTON-Gary Folkerts, age 74, of Sexton passed away on Friday January 14, 2022 at his home. Funeral services were held 11:00 AM on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Algona. Burial will take place in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and Buffalo Center American Legion Post #21. Visitation was held 10:00 AM until service time on Friday at the church.

Gary Gene Folkerts, the son of Menno and Everdena (Meyering) Folkerts, was born on December 30, 1947 in Buffalo Center, Iowa. He served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps. Gary was wounded in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He married Terralee Hauenstein and was later divorced. Gary managed mobile home parks and worked as a diesel mechanic, retiring in 2012. He enjoyed NASCAR, Elvis, his motorcycle and being at home watching Westerns.

Left to cherish Gary's memory are his children, Melissa Folkerts of Sexton, Krista (Richard) Wait of Algona, Cory Folkerts of Algona, and Stephanie (Dan) Krein of Oregon; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; mother, Everdena Folkerts of Thompson; a sister, Vivian Lara of Ankeny; and brothers, David (Diane) Folkerts of Thompson and Ricky (Abby) Folkerts of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Donna Passmore; and a brother, Dennis Folkerts.

