Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gary Earl Estes

October 20, 1952-May 28, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Gary Earl Estes, 70, Clear Lake, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at MercyOne, Mason City. Gary was born on October 20, 1952 to Drexell and Bernice (Low) Estes. Graduated from Northwood-Kensett 1971 and NIACC 1973. He retired from Winnebago in 2016.

Gary was a Green Bay Packers fan and loved watching NCIS.

He is survived by daughters, Megan (Marlon) Bailey and Allison (Michael) Munnings all of Tomball, TX; grandchildren, Maxwell and Mason Bailey; Brooklyn and Skylar Munnings; sister, Connie Buss of Omaha, NE.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Estes, and brother in law Andrew Buss.