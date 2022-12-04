December 3, 2022

GARNER-Gary E. Thorson, 82, of Garner died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller with Rose Visser officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials preferred to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. www.cataldofuneralhome.com (641) 923-2841