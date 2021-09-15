Gary D. Skiye

Gary and Carolyn had loved to attend and support their children and grandchildren in all their many endeavors and extra-curricular activities and rarely missed dance recital, soccer or basketball game, or other activities. He and Carolyn would make every effort to be at family events, baptisms, weddings, funerals, graduations or whatever the special occasion may have been. His grandkids cherish memories of him and grandma Carolyn attending dozens of "Grand Parents' Days" over the years at their schools. Gary and Carolyn were the two biggest cheerleaders in their lives. Gary looked forward to helping his grandson build Pinewood Derby Cars and they were fortunate enough to be champions three years in a row. Gary and Carolyn enjoyed countless hours of relaxation and enjoyment relaxing while fishing on area lakes and they often shared this passion with their children and grandkids. Gary and Carolyn had taken their family on fishing excursions up North as well. He loved to catch Northern, Walleyes, and Crappies. Gary enjoyed Carolyn's kitchen creations but wasn't opposed to sharing a bit of his own culinary delights as well. Family recalls him making mouthwatering chili, delicious home made cinnamon rolls, and a wide variety of breads and of course he was a "Master of the Grill!!" He and his wife loved gardening and looked forward to canning and making all kinds of sauces and other goodies. He was even known to concoct made from scratch Play-Doh for them. He loved to watch and feed the birds and enjoyed listening to the sounds of the 50's, Beach Boys, Dion, Jan & Dean and classic country artists such as Johnny Cash. . He was always fixing and tinkering on things and often times had a project going here and there. He and Carolyn looked forward to opportunities to help their kids and their families do various projects as well over the years. If he wasn't able to be there to fix something or if they needed advice or instructions as only dad could give, Gary would always be willing to lend his two cents. They will truly miss being able to bounce things off him and all his support and they will think of him when someone is whistling, as more often than not he was filling the air with his whistle as he went about the day. His family, grandkids, and friends will miss his colorful story telling and words of wisdom. He always shared his opinion! He was a man very proud of all of his family, a man meticulous in all he did, who truly believed in hard work and respect for one another.