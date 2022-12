December 27, 2022

GARNER-Gary D. Malek, 69, of rural Garner passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a rosary at 9 a.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan in the spring. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com