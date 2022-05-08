Gary Bissig

October 23, 1987-May 4, 2022

ANKENY-Gary Bissig, age 34 of Ankeny, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Perry may be viewed live on the funeral home Facebook page. Visitation will be on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to Kavanagh House and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Gary James Bissig was born on October 23, 1987, at Mason City, IA to James Lindley and Diane Kay (Bisgard) Bissig. He graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 2006 and then went to Iowa State University graduating with an advertising degree in 2011. He was united in marriage to Jacob James McLaughlin at the Jasper Winery in Des Moines, IA on July 10, 2021. He worked for the Hach Company in Ames, IA. Gary loved being with his family and friends, travelling, and watching a good TV series.

In death he rejoins his grandparents, Lindley Bissig and Earl (Nila) Bisgard, an aunt, Susan Bissig and two uncles, Gerald and Donald Bisgard.

Left to cherish Gary's memory are his husband Jacob McLaughlin, parents James and Diane Bissig, brother, Brad (Tara) Bissig, sister, Amy (Adam) Pedersen, grandmother, Charlotte Bissig and many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.