Gary B. Naumann

November 12, 1945-August 3, 2022

Gary B. Naumann, 76, formerly of Mason City, passed away on August 3rd, 2022 at his home in Excelsior Springs, MO. A private family inurnment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, IA. Memorials and cards may be directed to the family or sent to Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.

Gary was born on Nov. 12, 1945, the son of Bernard and Edythe (Waters) Naumann in Floyd County. He graduated from Mason City High School and went on to marry Linda Halverson. They shared a love for horses, country living and to this union five children were born.

Gary started out in sales and then became an electrician and worked along side his father at Naumann Electric. In the late 80s, Gary relocated to Missouri where he started his own business, Gary's Yard and Garden Service and worked in the hospitality industry until retirement.

Gary savored the simple pleasures in life. Faith was vital to his daily practice. He adored being in and observing nature. He enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, fishing, reading, watching John Wayne movies, and talking with his family and friends on the phone. He prided himself on living a modest life, deeply valued conservation and was an incredibly humble, gentle soul.

He is survived by his children, Scott Naumann, Susan Umbarger, Staci (Mark) Mellman, Sonya (Jeff Skinner) Naumann; grandchildren, Nicholas and Morgan Naumann, Gabe, Grady and Sam Umbarger, Payton (Tyler) Greiner, Myah (Phillip) Yokas and Avery Mellman; great-grandchildren, Rory and Quinn Greiner; Sister, Carolyn (Gene) Riles; two nieces, cousins, many dear neighbors and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter.