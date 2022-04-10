 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary A. Sandell

Gary A. Sandell

February 21, 1949-April 7, 2022

GARNER–Gary A. Sandell, 73, of Garner died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

