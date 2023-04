Gary A. Enderson passed away on March 9, 2023, at his home in Dodge Center, MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Burial will be at the Freeborn Cemetery. Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating. Family will greet friends for a short visitation prior to the service.