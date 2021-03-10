Gary A. Anderson

November 17, 1952-March 7, 2021

MASON CITY-Gary A. Anderson, 68, of Mason City, passed away, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling and Rev. Charlie West officiating. Burial will take place after the service in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established a later time.

Gary was born November 17, 1952, son of Donald and Alice (Reynolds) Anderson, Mason City. Gary attended Mason City High School. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1972. Upon his discharge, he went to work for Earl Cannon in Hanford, Iowa for several years and finished his working career of thirty-two years at Home Lumber in Mason City.

Gary was united in marriage to Kathy in 1991 and enjoyed the past thirty years together.