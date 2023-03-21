Garth Rathjen

August 4, 1929-March 9, 2023

Garth Rathjen, long-time resident of Mason City, passed into eternity at his home in Blaine, Minnesota, on March 9, 2023, at the age of 93.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer and member of the Mason City Country Club. He deeply loved his family and treasured the time he spent with his friends. Our family thanks you for all of the kindness you showed him throughout his long life.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn, son Craig (Nancy), grandchildren Lindsey (Dan), Matt, and Jason, and great-grandchildren Kylin, Jace, Tyson, and Brody, and Garth's brother Neal. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lynn and his sister, Neola.

A private memorial service will be held in the Spring.