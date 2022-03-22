November 28, 1936-March 17, 2022

OSAGE-Garth D. Jordan 85, of Osage died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Pastor Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery Rock Township at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage.

Garth Dean Jordan was born on November 28, 1936, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Edna (Krause) and Gayden Jordan. He moved with his parents to a couple of farms in his early years before settling on the Krause family farm between Grafton and St. Ansgar. Except for the Military Service, Garth spent the rest of his life on this farm, and after retirement in 2016, a home in Osage.

Garth attended Newburg 5th through 8th grade before graduating from St. Ansgar High School in 1955. He was inducted into the United States Army in 1957. He received his training at Fort Lewis, WA. He served 18 months in Wertheim Am Main, Germany before being honorably discharged in 1959. He was a crypto operator deciphering coded messages for the Army and was chosen solider of the month and given the 7th Army Accommodation Award.

After discharge, Garth returned to the family farm and assumed operations when his father was too ill to continue. After the death of his mother in 1980 he assumed ownership and has continued to farm the Krause family farm until his retirement in 2016. Garth's great passion in life was farming followed by pride in the appearance of the farm. He loved to landscape his yard and make improvements. In his younger years he loved to ski and traveled to Austria once, and Colorado many times. He was an avid fisherman and took many trips into Canada, sometimes by plane, and owned his own well equipped fishing boat. He loved yard work, planting, harvest, and farm auctions.

Garth never married, but since 1986 he shared his life with his longtime friend and high school sweetheart, Jeanette Armstrong.

He is survived by Jeanette, his son Matthew Kruger of Phoenix, AZ, two grandchildren, Ryann and Finley of Phoenix, his siblings, Rita Krueger (Donnie), and Carol Hunchis, 3 nephews, 4 nieces, and 6 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim, a brother-in-law, John Hunchis and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Jordan.

