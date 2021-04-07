Garry Carroll Neeley

February 10, 1944 - April 3, 2021

ST. ANSGAR - Garry Carroll Neeley, 77, of St. Ansgar, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar. A service will be scheduled for a later date.

Garry was born on February 10, 1944 in Osage, to Hugh and Viola (Lorenzen) Neeley. He graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1962. Garry married Julie Jordan Neeley on April 25, 1987 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Garry was a dairy farmer, farmed organically and cold corn burning furnaces. He will be remembered as a kind, generous person and for helping people. He enjoyed fishing, working in his shop, jigsaw puzzles and cooking. He is now free of pain and suffering and is in the arms of Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcella; brother, Keith; brothers-in-law, Roger Bartz, Paul Spindler and Marlyn Gahm.

Garry is survived by his: wife, Julie; sister, Bev Bartz of Osage; sister-in-law, Virginia Neeley of St. Ansgar; brother-in-law, Jerry Jordan and his wife, Donna, of Cedar Falls; aunt, Chareen Neeley of St. Ansgar; also other relatives and friends.