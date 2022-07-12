 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garrett Michael Havnen

Garrett Michael Havnen

Garrett Michael Havnen

October 31, 1982-July 4, 2022

Garrett was a long awaited and loved child born to Laurie and Jim Havnen. Jay became his stepdad at age two. He became a big brother to Marcus at age four. He loved nature, being outside, plants and animals of all kinds. People were drawn to him. Garrett went off the rails in his teenage years and we only got him back between many, many interventions. He struggled with alcohol addiction and all that went along with that in his adult years. We all loved him dearly. There will be no formal services. He will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in nature. He will be free. Jay and Laurie Thomas, Marcus Thomas and family, his ex-wife Sarah and his daughter Clara survive him. Along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and his Grandmother Ruth King.

