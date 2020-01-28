Garold (Gary) Lee Jernberg

He attended Austin Public schools until he enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1966. He served two tours in Vietnam. First tour was in 1967 and the second was from 1970 – 1971. He then spent 6 years stationed in Germany. In April, 1979 he Honorably Discharged from the Army. After his discharge until July 1984 he enjoyed a career as an Over the Road Truck Driver. In July 1984 he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being drug by his horse. Doctors said he would never function normally again but he proved all the doctors wrong. In 1988 Gary and his parents moved to Georgia to live with his sister and ended up spending 17 years there. After his sisters death he decided to move back to “God's Country” as he liked to call it in 2005 and made Northwood his home by his daughter and her family.