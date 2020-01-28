Garold (Gary) Lee Jernberg
March 17, 1947 - January 23, 2020
Garold (Gary) Lee Jernberg, 72, of Northwood, IA passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Thorne Crest Retirement Home, Albert Lea, MN of complications of congestive heart failure. Visitation and Memorial service is set for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Visitation begins at 3:00 p.m. and Memorial service at 4:20 p.m.
Gary was born March 17, 1947 in Austin, MN to Harold and Marjorie (Serfling) Jernberg. He had one older sister GayeAnn.
He attended Austin Public schools until he enlisted in the United States Army in July of 1966. He served two tours in Vietnam. First tour was in 1967 and the second was from 1970 – 1971. He then spent 6 years stationed in Germany. In April, 1979 he Honorably Discharged from the Army. After his discharge until July 1984 he enjoyed a career as an Over the Road Truck Driver. In July 1984 he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being drug by his horse. Doctors said he would never function normally again but he proved all the doctors wrong. In 1988 Gary and his parents moved to Georgia to live with his sister and ended up spending 17 years there. After his sisters death he decided to move back to “God's Country” as he liked to call it in 2005 and made Northwood his home by his daughter and her family.
He enjoyed camping over the years with his family and had a great love for animals especially his puppy's. He loved to tinker in his garage and keep his lawn well manicured. Gary's greatest accomplishment was serving his country as a soldier and defending our cherished rights to freedom.
Gary was very proud of his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He always said he wanted to live long enough to see them graduate and get married even if it meant living till he was 120.
Gary is survived by his: daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Steve Butler of Northwood, IA; grandchildren, Clayton Butler of Lake Mills, IA, Sophia and Isabel Butler of Northwood, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marjorie Jernberg, and sister GayeAnn Borgshatz.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.
