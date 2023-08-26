Gail Elinor (Fieselman) Kantaris

MASON CITY - Gail Elinor (Fieselman) Kantaris was born in New York City 85 years ago. She died in Mason City on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, of natural causes at the IOOF Home, where she had resided the last 20 months.

She moved to Iowa to be closer to family and met her husband, James Kantaris. They raised 5 children together: Pamela (Wayne) Benbow, Michael (Pat), Robert (Jayne Grimm), Lynn Anderson (Lance Thompson), James (Deandrea). She is survived by all 5 of their children and 13 grandchildren: Thomas, Catherine, Courtney, Brenna, Kaely, Alexis, Joshua, Zane, Quentin, Briana, Tanner, Jessica, Zachary, and Kalliope, plus their spouses and 16 great grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Lawrence (Marian) Fieselman, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special friends, Nick Pappas, Sandy Servantez, and Oliver Schumaker.

Gail was preceded in death by husband, James Kantaris; grandson, Joshua Kantaris; parents, Robert and Helen Fieselman; and brother Robert Fieselman.

Gail got her nursing license in 1972 and worked at the IOOF Home for over 30 years after working at the Americana Nursing Home right out of nursing school. She loved being a nurse, but in her free time enjoyed being with her family, traveling, shopping - especially for bargains, rummage sales (as she would call them), playing BINGO, and going to casinos. She and Jim loved going on cruises with friends.

Gail's family would like to thank the IOOF Home staff who took exemplary care of her as a resident. They gave her loving care and were wonderful at communicating with Gail's family about her health. Dr. Analisa Haberman was a fantastic doctor to Gail too.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials sent to the IOOF Home in Gail's name for their recreation department, to enhance and make the lives of the resident's fun.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2023, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE, Mason City with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gail's family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of her service at the funeral home on Friday.

A livestream of Gail's service will be available on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.