Frieda Rose Naber

July 1, 1932-July 3, 2023

MASON CITY-Frieda Rose Naber, 91, of Mason City, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at the First Baptist Church Rockwell. Interment will be at the Rockwell Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

If you want to do something in honor of Frieda today, call someone and tell them how much you love them, forgive someone, invite someone to church, make a difference in the lives of others. Because in the end, that is all we really have, isn't it? Each other.

Frieda Rose Adams was born July 1, 1932, at Little Cedar, Mitchell County, Iowa, a daughter of Verne and Emma Adams. She was educated at the Little Cedar School and graduated from Orchard High School.

On November 18, 1949, Frieda was united in marriage with Dale Naber at Osage, Iowa. They farmed in the Osage area for several years before moving to the Rockwell area where they farmed until retiring and moving into Rockwell in 1987.

Frieda was a member of the Mason City Gospel Hall, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Town and Country Club. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, doing puzzles and cryptoquote games.

Her family includes her daughters: Colleen (Ernest) Waite, Mason City; Debra (David) Newman, Rockwell; grandchildren: Patrick (Dollie) Waite, and son Drake; Jason (Danah) Mott, and children Brantley (S.O. Leslie) and children Rudy, Marlie, Elissa & Bryan; Lacie; Adia; Jaelynn; Adam (Bonnie) Harris, and children Carter; Summer; Megan (Frank) Coleman, and children Isaiah; Kyla; Alyson Harris; Angela Harris; sisters-in-law: Mary Holm; Lucille (Dieter) Sterzelmaier; brother-in-law: Lowell (Nancy) Naber; many Nieces and Nephews; special friends: Bonnie Pierce & Mary Ann Taylor.

Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, daughter Karen Harris and sisters, Alzina Sheldon and Irma Jeffries.

