Frieda Arends Snell-Dow

Frieda was born December 4, 1926 in Shell Rock, Iowa to parents John and Hermiene Arends. She grew up in Cartersville and later moved to Nora Springs. In 1954 she married Sidney Arnold Snell in Mason City, Iowa. After the passing of her husband in 1960, she raised her two children, Janette and James, by herself. She worked in Mason City at Fareway in their bakery and then as a cashier. She married Paul Dow of Nora Springs, Iowa around 1987. When Paul died, she moved to Mason City to be near her son, Jim and his family. She enjoyed a season of working part-time at the Mason City Christian Book Store for her dear friend, Dorothy Heinold. In 2013 she moved to Gillette, Wyoming, to live with her daughter, Janette and family.