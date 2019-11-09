Fredrick W. "Wayne" Cordle
January 2, 1932 - November 4, 2019
Manly - Fredrick W. "Wayne" Cordle, 87, of Manly, died Monday (November 4, 2019) at Manly Specialty Care after a long and courageous battle with emphysema.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Friday (November 8, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N. Broadway, Manly, with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday (November 7, 2019) at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, with a Scriptural Wake service at 6:30 pm.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the “Wayne Cordle Family”. They will be distributed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Hospice of North Iowa as designated by Wayne.
Wayne was born to Fredrick and Leola (Pierce) Cordle on January 2, 1932 and made his home in Mason City where he graduated high school. On February 14, 1953, he married the love of his life, Joan, at Holy Family Catholic Church. To this union eight children were born, Dan, Joe, Cindy, David, Shelly, Pat, Rod and Jeff. In 1959 they moved to Manly and have resided there since.
Wayne worked at Decker's Meat Packing Plant, and other side jobs, to provide for his family. Once Decker's closed, he worked at the Lumber Yard in Manly and The Floor To Ceiling Store in Mason City where he retired due to his illness. Wayne and Joan spent many winters in Scottsdale, Arizona to get away from the Iowa cold. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, until he was unable due to his illness, and mowing his lawn on his trusty John Deere mower. While in Arizona he was an avid “rock hound”. Once the kids were older, he and Joan enjoyed traveling, with one of their favorite trips being their five week trip to and through Alaska. He was always good at fixing things and often told his kids he could fix anything but a broken heart.
Wayne was proud of his many accomplishments, one of those being his 28 years of service in the Iowa Army National Guard unit out of Mason City where he was the “mess” sergeant for most of those years. Many of his vacations were spent at his two week training camp every summer.
His proudest accomplishment, however, were his eight kids. He never missed an opportunity to express his pride in his kids and grandkids. Be it a stranger or friend, he always burst with pride as he talked about them.
Wayne is survived by his family, Dan, Joplin, MO.; Joe (Carolyn), Kansas City, MO; Mark Hendrickson (son in law), Newton, IA; Dave (Brenda), Fort Collins, CO; Shelly (Mark), Joice, IA; Pat (Doreen), Manly, IA; Rod (fiancée Clara), Redding, CT; Jeff (Kristi) LeClaire, IA. 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Brother, Gene (Della), Osage, IA and sister Dawn (Jason Baldwin), Eagle Grove, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; daughter, Cindy Hendrickson, Grandson, Peirce Cordle, parents, Fredrick and Leola Cordle, sister Lorraine Logue and Joan's eight siblings and their spouses and her parents.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
