Frederick Lyman
December 4, 1924 - December 21, 2019
Frederick L. "Don" Lyman of Rochester passed away peacefully on Friday, December 21, 2019 at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, MN. Fred was born December 4, 1924 in Mason City, IA, to Frederick O. and Marie (Fox) Lyman.
He graduated from Mason City High School in 1942 at the age of 17 and was too young to enlist in the Army. He instead attended a special youth training program at Drake University in Des Moines and enlisted at age 18. In the Army he continued training in radio and pre-radar at North Dakota State University for 3 months and then for 9 months at University of Kentucky. He eventually ended up in Pine Camp, New York. He was one of 1100 men interviewed and hand-picked by the Colonel leading a unit designated as the 3132 Signal Corp. Fifty years after World War II our family and the rest of the world found out the real name of the company was the "23rd Headquarters Special Troops." Known as the "Ghost Army," they were a top-secret unit involved in sonic, visual and radio deception. He was grateful to participate in an "Honor Flight" to Washington, D.C. with his son as chaperone.
After the war he returned to Mason City where he met and married Juliana Lee on November 21, 1947 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. In 1950 Fred was hired by Interstate Power Company in Mason City as a drafting clerk. He enjoyed a 38-year career with Interstate Power advancing to become Area Manager in Northwood, IA, Assistant District Manager in Clinton, IA, District Manager in Decorah, IA, and then returned as District Manager in Clinton, where he retired in 1989. After retirement he and Julie moved back to Mason City for 10 years and then to Rochester in 2001 to be near family.
Fred was heavily involved in his community as a member of various clubs, Elks, Lions, VFW, Rotary, Masons and Chambers of Commerce. He served as president and chairman of several of these organizations along with his church boards. He was a water safety instructor for the Red Cross and served as regional chairman in Northeast Iowa for the Red Cross. He served as a board member of a local bank. He won the Boss-of-the-Year award presented by the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Decorah.
Fred is survived by his son, Ron and Linda (Hengesteg) Lyman of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren: Tammi and (Steve) Mosing of Rochester, MN, Jenni and (DJ) Horman of Eyota, MN, Kathi and (Jeremy) Hildman of Rochester, MN, and Robert and Amy (McMullen) Lyman of Tigard, OR; seven great-grandchildren: Jon and Sophie Mosing, Emma and Carter Horman, Sybastyen and Abby (Karnitz), Tristyn, and Josiah Hildman; sisters-in-law: Marian Schurtz and Dorthea Miller of Liberty, MO; and nieces and nephews: Joan DeGraffenried, Leslie Clawson, Renee Schurtz, and Matthew Schurtz.
He is preceded in death by his wife, three half-sisters, and his parents.
He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, swimming, and reading. He enjoyed having coffee Sunday mornings with his son and wife during her 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. He continued the Sunday morning coffee routine for several years with his son.
The funeral for Frederick L. Lyman will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN, with Rev. Lester Horntvedt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at Memorial Park cemetery in Mason City, IA, at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Evergreen Place and Pine Haven Care Center for their loving care. Heartland Hospice also provided comforting care his last three months.
