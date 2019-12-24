Frederick Lyman

He graduated from Mason City High School in 1942 at the age of 17 and was too young to enlist in the Army. He instead attended a special youth training program at Drake University in Des Moines and enlisted at age 18. In the Army he continued training in radio and pre-radar at North Dakota State University for 3 months and then for 9 months at University of Kentucky. He eventually ended up in Pine Camp, New York. He was one of 1100 men interviewed and hand-picked by the Colonel leading a unit designated as the 3132 Signal Corp. Fifty years after World War II our family and the rest of the world found out the real name of the company was the "23rd Headquarters Special Troops." Known as the "Ghost Army," they were a top-secret unit involved in sonic, visual and radio deception. He was grateful to participate in an "Honor Flight" to Washington, D.C. with his son as chaperone.