Frederick James Fitzsimmons

February 4, 1931-October 19, 2022

Frederick James Fitzsimmons peacefully entered his eternal rest on October 19, 2022. He was in his favorite spot, looking out on a beautiful day at the farm, prayer book, poinsettia, iPad, and Rosary nearby. He was 40 paces from where he was born, 91 years, 8 months, and 15 days before.

Fred was born February 4, 1931 in the family farmhouse south of Vail, to parents John (Freddie) Fitzsimmons and Marie (Costello) Fitzsimmons. Fred's mother, Marie, died of TB when he was 11 years old. The kind and loving Franciscan Sisters at St. Ann's Academy took special care of young Freddie. Fr. Dennis Clark, parish priest, mentored Freddie coaching him in life through boxing. Freddie boxed through high school and continued to be a fighter throughout his life. Freddie enrolled in the Navy after graduating high school, serving in the Korean War aboard LST 1138. He was a mechanic in the engine room. Freddie was in a group of seamen who "won" a contest to see who could swim under water the longest, shoot accurately and defend themselves. As a result, Freddie was trained by Marines in order to perform duties of search and rescue. Freddie was on a naval squad dropped behind enemy lines at night to pick up downed pilots.

On November 29, 1958 Fred married the love of his life, his "beautiful bride", Marian, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manning. Fred and Marian made their home on the farm south of Vail and raised their five children Jeff, Jean, Ann, John, and Jim. Fred had a lifelong passion and love of God and St. Ann's Catholic Parish and Church in Vail.

Throughout his life, Fred was a farmer, a sailor, an insurance agent, and a paper route driver. Fred was a loving husband and father, a grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and friend. Fred had a deep faith, was a faithful Catholic and prayed for us all. He became a caretaker, wonderfully caring for his beautiful bride at home as her Alzheimer's progressed until her passing 2 years ago. Fred never slowed down. Fred drove to and from Omaha, Sioux City, and Mason City. He spent time lunching with his sister Catherine, day trading stocks, overseeing the work on the farm, calling and texting his family, until his final Irish Goodbye.

Fred had a heart of gold, making every person he encountered feel important and special. He had an attentive listening ear (as long as was wearing his hearing aids) and loved to exchange thoughts and share stories over a hot cup of coffee. Fred was truly loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. We will all cherish the twinkle of his blue eyes, the memories of his boisterous laugh, his "Oh-Ho!"s and "GOLLY!"s, and more than anything, his overwhelming joy, pride, and love for his family.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents John and Marie (Costello) Fitzsimmons, his loving wife Marian (Kasperbauer) Fitzsimmons and his two brothers: Jack and Gene. He is survived by his children: Jeff Fitzsimmons (Barb), Jean Dare (Dave), Ann Emig (Mark), John Fitzsimmons (Lindy), and Jim Fitzsimmons (Shelley); twenty-three grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sister: Catherine Carey, sisters-in-law: Isabel, Marge, Norma, and Kathy; twelve Godchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old Freddie Fitzsimmons of Vail will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 26 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail, Iowa, with burial in the St. Ann Cemetery in Vail. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25 at St. Ann Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. and a Prayer Service and time of sharing to follow. He passed away Wednesday, October 19 at his home in Vail, Iowa. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.