Frederick “Jack” Hampton
(1931-2020)
Frederick “Jack” Hampton, 89, of Fort Dodge, IA, left this earth on Monday, August 24, 2020, from Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Historic Bruce Funeral Home, 923 1st Avenue South, with Msgr. Kevin McCoy of Holy Trinity Parish officiating. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery with a Masonic Service by Ashler Lodge 111. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed by attendees. Face masks are recommended. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brucesfuneralhome.com
Frederick Jack Hampton was born January 18, 1931, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Frederick O. and Ruth E. (Trafton) Hampton. He grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1949. He then attended 1 year of Junior College. Jack was drafted into the United States Navy but was released due to medical reasons. On May 7, 1955, he was united in marriage to Wenonah Walters and to this union three children were born: Greg, Dianna and Paul. The couple later divorced. Fred worked for International Harvester as a diesel mechanic for 17 years. He then worked for Williams Brothers Pipeline in Mason City and was transferred to Fort Dodge. After Williams Brothers was bought out by Koch he continued to work there and then Farmland for 14 1/2 years.
On July 20, 1978, he was united in marriage to Vonda Kay Taylor. In 1984, the family moved to Harrison, Arkansas where Fred was in partnership with his brother-in-law in a boat trailer company. They then moved to Texarkana, Texas and he worked for International Truck. He returned to Fort Dodge in 1985, and drove a truck for Northern Burlington Railroad until he was 72 years old. Jack was a marvelous dancer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards at the Fort Dodge Senior Center. He especially enjoyed traveling. For the past 6 years, Jack loved the companionship of Bonnie Kay Barnett. They had many great adventures together including 3 trips to Europe, Hawaii, Jamaica and Florida. They had future plans for Paris and London which had to be postponed due to the current pandemic. He was a 32nd Degree member of the Masonic Lodge and a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Fred Jack is survived by his children: Gregory Hampton (Shari) of Clear Lake, Iowa, Dianna Hampton Reynolds (Bob) of Richardson, Texas and Paul Frederick Hampton (Lori) of Mason City; step-children: Cletus Taylor of Magnolia Springs, Arkansas, Nathan Taylor (Marsha Ryberg) of Osceola, Missouri and Shawna Engeman (Dennis) of Rich Hill, Missouri; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother: David Hampton of Montevideo, Minnesota; and his special friend: Bonnie Kay Barnett of Fort Dodge.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Vonda Kay; and his sister: June Ann Winter of Northwood, Iowa.
