Frederick “Jack” Hampton

On July 20, 1978, he was united in marriage to Vonda Kay Taylor. In 1984, the family moved to Harrison, Arkansas where Fred was in partnership with his brother-in-law in a boat trailer company. They then moved to Texarkana, Texas and he worked for International Truck. He returned to Fort Dodge in 1985, and drove a truck for Northern Burlington Railroad until he was 72 years old. Jack was a marvelous dancer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards at the Fort Dodge Senior Center. He especially enjoyed traveling. For the past 6 years, Jack loved the companionship of Bonnie Kay Barnett. They had many great adventures together including 3 trips to Europe, Hawaii, Jamaica and Florida. They had future plans for Paris and London which had to be postponed due to the current pandemic. He was a 32nd Degree member of the Masonic Lodge and a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church.