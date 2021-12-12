Frederick Herbert “Fred” Donovan

August 10, 1931-December 10, 2021

MASON CITY-Frederick Herbert “Fred” Donovan, 90, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A graveside Service will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Fred was born on August 10, 1931, in Glen Falls, NY, the son of Herbert and Margaret (Dixon) Donovan. He was a graduate of Glen Falls High School. After graduation Fred joined the Air Force and took a role in Air Police. His career was then spent with the United States Postal Service for 33 years until his retirement in 1986.

In Fred's downtime he enjoyed playing pool and visiting the casinos. He loved watching baseball and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.

Those left to cherish memories of Fred are his children, Doug Donovan and Dave (Marie) Donovan; grandchildren, Brandon (Madison) Donovan, Tyler (Tania) Donovan and their daughter, Veda; and sister, Sharon Brooks.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Donovan; daughter, Deb (Al) Green; his parents, Herbert and Margaret; brother, Joseph Paul Donovan; and two siblings in infancy, Jimmy and Patricia.

