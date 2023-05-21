Frederick (Fred) E. Cronk
BELMOND-Frederick (Fred) E. Cronk, 82, of Belmond, IA, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died, May 14, 2023, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Public funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Andrews Funeral Homes, 516 1St. S.E., Belmond. Public visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Those wishing to express their sympathies thought a card or memorial in Fred's name may direct them to the family % Val Jurgena, 2350 Country Club Drive, Mason City, IA 50401.
Frederick Earl Cronk, the son of Earl Thurman and Delores D. (Kelley) Cronk, was born in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended Belmond Community Schools and graduated from Belmond High School.
In the earlier years of his life following graduation, he was employed in maintenance at Armour Meat Packing Corp. in Mason City. Following the closure of the Mason City plant he transferred with the company to Idaho. He eventually returned to Belmond where he was employed in maintenance for Eaton Corporation until his retirement. During his time at Eaton's, he continued his education through courses at NIACC.
Fred was a free spirit throughout much of his life. He often lived by the philosophy of "Go Big! Or All-in! or don't do it!". He was never one who was afraid to speak his mind, but he was also kind hearted and good natured once you got through his hard exterior. Fred loved to go fast and his passion for speed burned brightly over the times that he raced over seas on the Ice Motorcycle Racing Circuit, along with his love of racing drag motorcycles, and nearly anything else that had a motor and wheels. One might refer to Fred as a "Daredevil!". He loved anything that meant spending time in nature and the outdoors, such as hunting and fishing. Fred loved animals and was especially fond of dogs. He had raised and trained many over the years and received various awards and was known for his well-honed training skills. he raised Great Danes and Dachshunds, and also had trained championship caliber hunting dogs. Fred was always up for an opportunity to dine out and was especially fond of the Mexican restaurant in Clear Lake and the Acapulco in Britt when it was open and of course washing it all down with ice cream, his favorite being vanilla with chocolate and caramel, but no nuts! Fred loved to spoil his grandson Kayden, not just acquiring one transformer toy for him, but the entire collection. He looked forward to visits and an afternoon riding around the countryside in bright yellow convertible Corvette when grandson Mitchell would come and pick him up at the Rehabilitation Center. Fred also appreciated his years together with Yvonne and a favorite past times of the two included bicycling and boating up in Minnesota.
Though his relationships were not always successful for long periods of time, he always found the best perspective of each of many speed bumps that were in his life pathway. He had been a resident of the Rehabilitation Center for about 8 years, where he looked forward to visits from family and friends.
Fred's memory will continue in the lives of his son Brad Cronk, Solon, IA, daughter Val (Korey) Jurgena, Mason City, IA, daughter Kelly Pierce, St. Louis, MO, son Asa Cronk, Idaho, and Michael, Mason City, IA; sister Dee (Alan) Laird, Marion, IA, and brother Allen (Eide) Cronk, Des Moines, IA. His known grandchildren: Matthew (Kristine) Jurgena, Lake Mills, IA, Mitchell, Mariah, and Kayden Jurgena, all of Mason City, IA, and also great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Vonnie Cronk.
