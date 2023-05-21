Fred was a free spirit throughout much of his life. He often lived by the philosophy of "Go Big! Or All-in! or don't do it!". He was never one who was afraid to speak his mind, but he was also kind hearted and good natured once you got through his hard exterior. Fred loved to go fast and his passion for speed burned brightly over the times that he raced over seas on the Ice Motorcycle Racing Circuit, along with his love of racing drag motorcycles, and nearly anything else that had a motor and wheels. One might refer to Fred as a "Daredevil!". He loved anything that meant spending time in nature and the outdoors, such as hunting and fishing. Fred loved animals and was especially fond of dogs. He had raised and trained many over the years and received various awards and was known for his well-honed training skills. he raised Great Danes and Dachshunds, and also had trained championship caliber hunting dogs. Fred was always up for an opportunity to dine out and was especially fond of the Mexican restaurant in Clear Lake and the Acapulco in Britt when it was open and of course washing it all down with ice cream, his favorite being vanilla with chocolate and caramel, but no nuts! Fred loved to spoil his grandson Kayden, not just acquiring one transformer toy for him, but the entire collection. He looked forward to visits and an afternoon riding around the countryside in bright yellow convertible Corvette when grandson Mitchell would come and pick him up at the Rehabilitation Center. Fred also appreciated his years together with Yvonne and a favorite past times of the two included bicycling and boating up in Minnesota.