Frederick “Don” Lyman
(1924 - 2019)
An interment ceremony will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City on August 2, 2020 at 1:00 for Frederick “Don” Lyman. Fred grew up in Mason City. After WWII he met and married his wife of 65 ½ years, Juliana Lee, of Mason City. He started a career at Interstate Power Co. in 1950 that lasted for 39 years. His career included being area manager in Northwood, IA, and district manager in both Decorah & Clinton, IA. Fred & Julie had one son, Ronald (Linda) Lyman, of Rochester, MN.
A light lunch will be served after the ceremony at the VFW in Mason City.
