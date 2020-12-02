Freda Vivian Hedrick

February 16, 1930 - November 29, 2020

Mason City - Freda Vivian Hedrick, 90, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. Due to the limitation of 15 people for indoor gatherings, the family will not be present for visitation and masks are required. A private family service will be held with Pastor Linda Prestholt officiating and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Freda was born on February 16, 1930 in Hartford, SD to Wesley and Amanda Wilkerson. She attended school and moved to Mason City in 1938 and has been a lifetime resident. Freda worked at Mercy for 18 years in Environmental Services and was the Environmental Services Supervisor for 14 of those years. On March 14, 1946 she was united in marriage to Wilson “Lee” Hedrick who predeceased her in 1996. The couple in their younger years enjoyed fishing/hunting trips and monthly trips with their daughters.