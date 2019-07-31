Freda M. Hinrichs
January 24, 1930 - July 28, 2019
MASON CITY, IOWA - Freda M. Hinrichs, 89, of Mason City, IA died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Health Center.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Rockwell Cemetery.
Freda was born on January 24, 1930 in Osceola, IA to Charles and Ina (Page) Gordon. On July 25, 1959 she was united in marriage to Jene Hinrichs in Mason City, to their union four children were born. Freda was a nursing assistant at the I.O.O.F. home for several years, which is where she met her husband Jene. She also worked various other jobs throughout her lifetime, including babysitting and being a stay at home mother.
Freda cared immensely about her family and loved being the caretaker and nurturer. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and played the accordion. Freda and Jene took many walks together. Freda also liked doing crossword puzzles and word searches. She will be remembered for her strong faith and love of family.
Freda is survived by her husband Jene Hinrichs of 60 years; children, David Hinrichs of Wellman, IA, Ruth (Brad) Griffith of Lincoln, NE, Mary (Roger) Nilsen of Mason City and Rachel (John) Garcia of Mason City, IA; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cecil, Floyd and Gale Gordon and sisters, Wanda Fischer and Florence McCoy.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
