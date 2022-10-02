Fred W. Wendt

November 8, 1938-September 24, 2022

NORA SPRINGS-Fred W. Wendt, 83 of Nora Springs passed away peacefully Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St.Luke's Lutheran Church, 101 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. Burial will be in Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA), St. Luke's Lutheran Church, or First Presbyterian Church.

Fred Wallace Wendt was born November 8, 1938 in Mason City, son of John Jr. and Louise (Morphew)Wendt. He attended Nora Springs High School, graduating in 1957. Fred soon began his service in the United States National Guard, serving for 6 years. He helped on the family farm before working at Deckers for 14 years. After their closure, Fred began his career as a Farrier. He cared for, trained and boarded horses for many years, making numerous friends as well. On March 28, 1992 he married Jacquelyn “Jackie”(Klotzbach) Ewing and two families became one.

He was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his wife, Jackie; son, Scott (Brenda)Wendt of Indianola; step-children, Anita (Dan)Larson of Charles City, Jill Evenson of Portland, Stephanie (Tim) Jennings of Hanlontown, Lee Ann (Chadd) Richardson of Mason City, Jon Tyler Ewing of Rockford and Alison (Keith)Pinto of Pinole, CA; 10 grandchildren; beloved great-grandchildren; as well as friends and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Jimmy; and wife, Barbro.

