Fred T. Flores

March 21, 1926 - July 16, 2023

Fred T. Flores, 97, of Mason City, IA, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 Third St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday and will continue until the time of Fred's service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choosing or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Fred Trujillo Flores was born March 21, 1926, in Mason City, IA, to Joseph and Emma (Trujillo) Flores. He attended Mason City High School before enlisting in the Iowa National Guard.

Fred spent his career with Lehigh Cement Company where he worked for 41 years. He began with Lehigh in 1947 and spent many years as a heavy-equipment operator until his retirement in May of 1988. He married Doris Ann (Stevens) Flores on September 6, 1973, in Glenville, MN. Together they enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Texas, Arizona, and Mexico where they would visit family and friends. Fred was a gifted trumpet player and in earlier years played with friends in a local band. He loved golfing and was a member of Highland Park's Mens Club, and also enjoyed bowling and pheasant hunting. He was proud to have earned his pilot's license and enjoyed flying any chance he could.

Fred is survived by his children Sherrie (Richard) Heid of LaPalma, CA, and Connie (Gary) Adams of Carthage, MO; siblings, John Flores, Mary Aguilera, Helen Ibarra, and Anita Martinez; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as his extended family and friends.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife Doris; daughter, Sheila Johnstone; parents, Joe and Emma; brothers, Albert Flores and Ray Flores; and two nephews.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. NE, Mason City. 641 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com