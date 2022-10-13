MASON CITY-Fred C. Schultz, 87, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. A celebration of life will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials can be directed to the family of Fred Schultz. The family of Fred Schultz would like to thank all the wonderful care givers at hospice for their compassion and loving care throughout this process. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Fred Schultz was born on August 10, 1935, in Nora Springs to parents Ernest and Dorothy (Schwade) Schultz. Fred was an avid fisherman who loved to have fish fries with his family and friends. He loved his house on the corner by the Jello Plant where he had a picnic table that became the neighborhood gathering spot for birthday parties and a place to sit and chat. Fred affectionately known as gramps loved to feed people his chili and whenever people came over to pay him a visit, he would get out his "29" cribbage board to play a few games. Fred was not an animal lover, but he did love his mutt Jax. Fred loved his family especially his late wife Margaret, he would speak to her everday.